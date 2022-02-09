Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Essex Property Trust found using ticker (ESS) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 420 and 339 with the average target price sitting at 370.18. With the stocks previous close at 323.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The 50 day MA is 341.44 and the 200 day moving average is 324.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,612m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

The potential market cap would be $23,609m based on the market concensus.

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.