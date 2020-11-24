Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Essex Property Trust found using ticker (ESS) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 314 and 210 and has a mean target at 251.58. Now with the previous closing price of 254.1 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The 50 day MA is 222.6 and the 200 day MA is 225.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,462m. Visit the company website at: http://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.