Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Essex Property Trust found using ticker (ESS) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 351 and 247 calculating the average target price we see 312.55. Now with the previous closing price of 284.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 272.44 and the 200 day moving average is 315.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,171m. Visit the company website at: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

The potential market cap would be $21,065m based on the market concensus.

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.