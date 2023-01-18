Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Essex Property Trust with ticker code (ESS) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 291 and 195 with a mean TP of 239.19. Now with the previous closing price of 218.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 213.61 and the 200 day moving average is 261.77. The company has a market cap of $14,751m. Company Website: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

The potential market cap would be $16,145m based on the market concensus.

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.