Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.4% Upside

Essex Property Trust found using ticker (ESS) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 351 and 235 with the average target price sitting at 275.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 209.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 240.88 and the 200 day moving average is 288.57. The market cap for the company is $13,938m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

The potential market cap would be $18,322m based on the market concensus.

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.