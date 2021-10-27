Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Essex Property Trust with ticker code (ESS) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 390 and 298 with a mean TP of 347.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at 334.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 328.13 and the 200 day moving average is 313.45. The market cap for the company is $22,007m. Find out more information at: http://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.