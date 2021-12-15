Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Essex Property Trust with ticker code (ESS) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 420 and 308 and has a mean target at 364.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 352.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.4%. The day 50 moving average is 339.17 while the 200 day moving average is 313.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,502m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.