Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

Essex Property Trust found using ticker (ESS) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 351 and 237 with the average target price sitting at 292.91. Now with the previous closing price of 227.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 254.34 and the 200 day moving average is 294.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,936m. Find out more information at: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

The potential market cap would be $20,506m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.