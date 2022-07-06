Twitter
Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Essex Property Trust found using ticker (ESS) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 395 and 235 with the average target price sitting at 318.86. Now with the previous closing price of 264.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 287.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 325.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,921m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

The potential market cap would be $21,604m based on the market concensus.

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

