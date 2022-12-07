Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Essex Property Trust with ticker code (ESS) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 314 and 211 with the average target price sitting at 250.14. Now with the previous closing price of 214.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 222.75 and the 200 day MA is 278.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,148m. Visit the company website at: https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

The potential market cap would be $16,508m based on the market concensus.

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.