Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Essex Property Trust with ticker code (ESS) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 320 and 250 with the average target price sitting at 296.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 292.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.3%. The day 50 moving average is 288.11 and the 200 day MA is 263.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,035m. Company Website: http://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.