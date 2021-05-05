Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Essex Property Trust found using ticker (ESS) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 320 and 247 calculating the average target price we see 290.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 286.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 284.65 and the 200 day MA is 254.68. The market cap for the company is $18,438m. Visit the company website at: http://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.