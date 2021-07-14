Essex Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Essex Property Trust with ticker code (ESS) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 355 and 289 with a mean TP of 318.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 324.13 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The 50 day MA is 307.13 and the 200 day MA is 278.05. The company has a market cap of $20,834m. Find out more information at: http://www.essexapartmenthomes.com

Essex Property Trust, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.