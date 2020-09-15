Essentra PLC 26.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies

Essentra PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ESNT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrade’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies. Essentra PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies have set their target price at 360 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 26.5% from the opening price of 284.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 17 points and decreased 20.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 459.13 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 206.8 GBX.

Essentra PLC has a 50 day moving average of 312.32 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 336.47. There are currently 263,220,520 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 265,227. Market capitalisation for LON:ESNT is £761,233,775 GBP.

