Essentra PLC 19.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Essentra PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ESNT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Essentra PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 325 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 19.9% from today’s opening price of 271 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 12.6 points and decreased 144.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 459.13 GBX while the 52 week low is 206.8 GBX.

Essentra PLC has a 50 day moving average of 336.43 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 401.18. There are currently 202,941,918 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,143,840. Market capitalisation for LON:ESNT is £700,678,838 GBP.

