Essentra PLC 15.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Essentra PLC with ticker (LON:ESNT) now has a potential upside of 15.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 295 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Essentra PLC share price of 250 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 15.3%. Trading has ranged between 169 (52 week low) and 366 (52 week high) with an average of 542,288 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £754,086,924.

Essentra plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of essential components and solutions. The Company’s segments include Components and Filters. The Components segment is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic injection molded, vinyl dip molded and metal items. The Components segment also includes the Reid Supply business, which provides a wide range of branded hardware supplies to a broad base of industrial customers, largely located in the United States Mid-West. The Components segment operates internationally in approximately 25 countries worldwide, 13 manufacturing facilities and 23 sales and distribution centers. The Filters segment is a global independent cigarette filter supplier. The segment has approximately 12 sites across nine countries, including two innovation centers, providing a flexible infrastructure to serve the tobacco sector.



