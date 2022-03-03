Twitter
essensys PLC 64.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

essensys PLC with ticker (LON:ESYS) now has a potential upside of 64.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 270 GBX for the company, which when compared to the essensys PLC share price of 96 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 64.6%. Trading has ranged between 92 (52 week low) and 310 (52 week high) with an average of 124,643 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £61,487,885.

essensys plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry. The Company’s product, Flex Services Platform is developed to provide an end-to-end capability for real estate operators to run flexible workspaces ranging from the provision of digital infrastructure, through space management and space operations to occupier experience. The Company’s platforms allow operators to run their businesses. Flex Services Platform offers digital infrastructure, space management, space operations and occupier experience. Digital infrastructure secures private network and cloud infrastructure underpinning occupier services for now and the future. Space management is a space and inventory configuration for effective day-to-day operations. Space operations is an occupier lifecycle, from lead to contract to cash.



