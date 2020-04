Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc with ticker code (ESQ) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 18 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 18. With the stocks previous close at 14.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $115m. Visit the company website at: http://www.esquirebank.com

Esquire Financial Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn