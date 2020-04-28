Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc found using ticker (ESQ) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 18 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 18. With the stocks previous close at 14.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day MA is 15.52 and the 200 day moving average is 22.08. The company has a market cap of $115m. Visit the company website at: http://www.esquirebank.com

Esquire Financial Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

