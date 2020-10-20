Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc found using ticker (ESQ) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 17. Now with the previous closing price of 16.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The day 50 moving average is 15.94 and the 200 day MA is 15.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $123m. Visit the company website at: http://www.esquirebank.com

Esquire Financial Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

