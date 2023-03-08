Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc with ticker code (ESQ) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 53 calculating the average target price we see 55.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.77 and the 200 day MA is 40.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $359m. Find out more information at: https://www.esquirebank.com

The potential market cap would be $450m based on the market concensus.

Esquire Financial Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. Esquire Financial Holdings was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.