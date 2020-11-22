Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc with ticker code (ESQ) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 20 and 20 with a mean TP of 20. With the stocks previous close at 18.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $140m. Company Website: http://www.esquirebank.com

Esquire Financial Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.