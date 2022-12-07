Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc found using ticker (ESQ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 50. With the stocks previous close at 43.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.9 and the 200 day moving average is 37.12. The market cap for the company is $350m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.esquirebank.com

The potential market cap would be $406m based on the market concensus.

Esquire Financial Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of January 25, 2022, the company operated a full-service branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.