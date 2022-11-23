Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc with ticker code (ESQ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 47 and has a mean target at 50. Now with the previous closing price of 45.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The day 50 moving average is 40.88 and the 200 day moving average is 36.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $376m. Visit the company website at: https://www.esquirebank.com

The potential market cap would be $417m based on the market concensus.

Esquire Financial Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of January 25, 2022, the company operated a full-service branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

