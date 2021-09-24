Esken Ltd Aviation has real potential upside (Analyst Interview)

Esken Ltd (LON:ESKN) is the topic of conversation when Robin Byde, Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Robin provides us with some background to the company, explains why he sees a recovery and provides his thoughts on the valuation and risks.

Esken Limited is made up from two core operating divisions – aviation and wood biomass fuel supply. Energy (called Stobart Energy) is focused on the processing and supply of wood biomass materials for green power plants.

Aviation is London Southend Airport and Stobart Aviation Services, which includes logistics and ground-handling services.