Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Esken Ltd Aviation has real potential upside (Analyst Interview)

Esken Ltd (LON:ESKN) is the topic of conversation when Robin Byde, Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Robin provides us with some background to the company, explains why he sees a recovery and provides his thoughts on the valuation and risks.

Esken Limited is made up from two core operating divisions – aviation and wood biomass fuel supply. Energy (called Stobart Energy) is focused on the processing and supply of wood biomass materials for green power plants.
Aviation is London Southend Airport and Stobart Aviation Services, which includes logistics and ground-handling services.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Esken Ltd Aviation has real potential upside (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.