ESCO Technologies Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

ESCO Technologies Inc. with ticker code (ESE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 99 and 93 with a mean TP of 96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 87.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 84.81 and the 200 day moving average is 83.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,266m. Visit the company website at: http://www.escotechnologies.com

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging. The Filtration segment supplies filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components, as well as processing services. The Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests, as well as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The USG segment designs, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions for electrical equipment comprising the electric power grid and enterprise management systems. The Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

