Erie Indemnity Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -32.1% Downside

Erie Indemnity Company with ticker code (ERIE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 115. Given that the stocks previous close was at 169.49 this would imply there is a potential downside of -32.1%. The day 50 moving average is 167.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 197.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,884m. Company Website: http://www.erieinsurance.com

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.