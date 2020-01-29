Erie Indemnity Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -31.1% Downside

Erie Indemnity Company found using ticker (ERIE) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 115 with a mean TP of 115. Given that the stocks previous close was at 166.95 this would imply there is a potential downside of -31.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 167.63 and the 200 day moving average is 193.19. The market cap for the company is $7,748m. Company Website: http://www.erieinsurance.com

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.