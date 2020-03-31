Erie Indemnity Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -29.4% Downside

Erie Indemnity Company found using ticker (ERIE) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 115 with the average target price sitting at 115. Now with the previous closing price of 162.98 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -29.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 157.43 while the 200 day moving average is 171.48. The company has a market cap of $8,053m. Company Website: http://www.erieinsurance.com

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

