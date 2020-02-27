Erie Indemnity Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -26.7% Downside

Erie Indemnity Company found using ticker (ERIE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 115 and has a mean target at 115. Given that the stocks previous close was at 156.93 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -26.7%. The day 50 moving average is 164.51 and the 200 day MA is 181.58. The market cap for the company is $7,286m. Find out more information at: http://www.erieinsurance.com

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

