Erie Indemnity Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -25.7% Downside

Erie Indemnity Company found using ticker (ERIE) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 115 calculating the average target price we see 115. Given that the stocks previous close was at 154.75 this indicates there is a potential downside of -25.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 158.52 while the 200 day moving average is 175.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,955m. Find out more information at: http://www.erieinsurance.com

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

