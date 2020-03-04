Erie Indemnity Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -24.5% Downside

Erie Indemnity Company found using ticker (ERIE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 115 and has a mean target at 115. With the stocks previous close at 152.27 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -24.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 162.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 179.28. The company has a market cap of $7,117m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.erieinsurance.com

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

