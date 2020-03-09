Erie Indemnity Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -23.9% Downside

Erie Indemnity Company with ticker code (ERIE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 115 with a mean TP of 115. Given that the stocks previous close was at 151.1 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -23.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 161.23 while the 200 day moving average is 177.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,991m. Find out more information at: http://www.erieinsurance.com

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

