Erie Indemnity Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -21.0% Downside

Erie Indemnity Company found using ticker (ERIE) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 115. Now with the previous closing price of 145.65 this would indicate that there is a downside of -21.0%. The 50 day MA is 160.04 and the 200 day MA is 176.54. The company has a market cap of $6,539m. Company Website: http://www.erieinsurance.com

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

