Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Era Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 144.3% Upside

Era Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 144.3% Upside

20th October 2020

Era Group with ticker code (ERA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 and has a mean target at 15. Now with the previous closing price of 6.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 144.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.48 and the 200 day MA is 6.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $111m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.