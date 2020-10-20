Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Equity Residential with ticker code (EQR) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 50 with a mean TP of 59.18. With the stocks previous close at 51.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.48 and the 200 day MA is 58.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,875m. Company Website: http://www.equityapartments.com

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,065 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

