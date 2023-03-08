Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Equity Residential found using ticker (EQR) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 95 and 58 and has a mean target at 69.3. With the stocks previous close at 62.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 62.24 and the 200 day moving average is 67.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,619m. Find out more information at: https://www.equityapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $27,210m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.