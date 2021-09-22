Twitter
Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Equity Residential with ticker code (EQR) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 96 and 63 and has a mean target at 85.95. With the stocks previous close at 80.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 82.92 and the 200 day MA is 78.11. The market cap for the company is $30,219m. Company Website: http://www.equityapartments.com

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

