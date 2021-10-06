Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Equity Residential with ticker code (EQR) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 76 and has a mean target at 87.14. Now with the previous closing price of 82.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 82.35 while the 200 day moving average is 78.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,147m. Find out more information at: http://www.equityapartments.com
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.