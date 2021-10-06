Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Equity Residential with ticker code (EQR) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 76 and has a mean target at 87.14. Now with the previous closing price of 82.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 82.35 while the 200 day moving average is 78.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,147m. Find out more information at: http://www.equityapartments.com

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.