Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

Equity Residential with ticker code (EQR) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 95 and 59 and has a mean target at 74.71. With the stocks previous close at 60.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 67.36 while the 200 day moving average is 77.44. The company has a market cap of $23,541m. Find out more information at: https://www.equityapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $29,220m based on the market concensus.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.