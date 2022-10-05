Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Equity Residential with ticker code (EQR) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 82.81. With the stocks previous close at 68.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 74.37 and the 200 day MA is 80.76. The market cap for the company is $26,718m. Company Website: https://www.equityapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $32,494m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.