Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Equity Residential found using ticker (EQR) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 62 with the average target price sitting at 77.1. With the stocks previous close at 64.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.46 and the 200 day moving average is 78.82. The market cap for the company is $25,833m. Company Website: https://www.equityapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $31,047m based on the market concensus.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

