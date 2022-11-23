Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Equity Residential found using ticker (EQR) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 59 and has a mean target at 72.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.75 and the 200 day moving average is 76.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,678m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.equityapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $28,328m based on the market concensus.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.