Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Equity Residential found using ticker (EQR) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 95 and 58 and has a mean target at 68.1. Now with the previous closing price of 60.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.38 and the 200 day moving average is 71.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,055m. Visit the company website at: https://www.equityapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $27,023m based on the market concensus.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.