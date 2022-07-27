Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Equity Residential found using ticker (EQR) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 102 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 81.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The day 50 moving average is 73.06 and the 200 day moving average is 83.54. The market cap for the company is $28,687m. Visit the company website at: https://www.equityapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $31,911m based on the market concensus.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.