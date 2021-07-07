Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Equity Residential found using ticker (EQR) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 63 calculating the average target price we see 79.16. Now with the previous closing price of 78.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 78.11 and the 200 day moving average is 70.33. The company has a market cap of $29,513m. Find out more information at: http://www.equityapartments.com

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.