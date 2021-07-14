Equity Residential – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

Equity Residential with ticker code (EQR) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 63 with a mean TP of 79.16. Now with the previous closing price of 82.41 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 79 and the 200 day MA is 71.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,388m. Find out more information at: http://www.equityapartments.com

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.