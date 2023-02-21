Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 67 calculating the mean target price we have 75.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The day 50 moving average is 67.72 and the 200 day MA is 68.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,044m. Visit the company website at: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $14,815m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.