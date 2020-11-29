Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day MA is 61.64 while the 200 day moving average is 63.43. The market cap for the company is $10,698m. Visit the company website at: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.