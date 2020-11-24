Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 65 with a mean TP of 72. Now with the previous closing price of 60.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day MA is 62.22 and the 200 day MA is 63.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,815m. Visit the company website at: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.