Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 65 with a mean TP of 72. Now with the previous closing price of 60.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day MA is 62.22 and the 200 day MA is 63.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,815m. Visit the company website at: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.